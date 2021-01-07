🔴 TRUMP RALLY LIVE IN DC: President Donald Trump, Save America Rally 1/6/21

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Wednesday, January 6, 2021: Join the RSBN crew LIVE from The Ellipse at The President's Park as millions of President Trump supporters converge on Washington, DC. for a rally/protest like never before as the Electoral College votes are counted.
🔴 TRUMP RALLY LIVE IN DC: President Donald Trump at Save America Rally at The Ellipse 1/6/21
The Ellipse at The President's Park
January 6th - 9am
www.TrumpMarch.com