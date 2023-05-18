Everyone said that he had the plague so no one wanted to reach out to help,his eyes lost in despair

Pitiful Animal





May 18, 2023





The image of Rex sitting trembling was etched into my mind and heart.

Everyone said that he had the plague so no one wanted to reach out to help him.

This was not an epidemic but he had parvovirus

Rex would be monitored at the vet until his health was completely stable.

Fortunately, he ate and slept well, was obedient and obedient

Maybe the boy understood that he was being helped, so he always cooperated.





Rex was still being cared for very well at the vet

He was on IV fluids at the time and closely monitored.

The boy received special attention, special food and love.

These were essential for the boy to be happy and healthy.

In order for our efforts not to be in vain, we needed to do our best.

Although the road ahead was very long and arduous, I believed that Rex would do it.





Every day, Rex took me on an emotional roller coaster ride.

Just last night, he had diarrhea, vomited water, and lay flat on a corner

But the next morning, he wanted to go out again.

I knew this sweet boy was trying his best to be better.

Hopefully that night he would get a good rest so he could fight again the next day.





Every day I saw big changes in Rex's body

He had to take medicine and shower every day

That was at the heart of his treatment.

That day I made sausage pate to help him recover

Hopefully these would put Rex at ease mentally.





After more than 2 months of treatment, Rex had become a healthy guy

Rex ate a big bowl of food

Then he enjoyed life by walking with me

Wherever he went, he left his mark.





Rex was feeling fantastic

Appetite was excellent.

He wanted to run, jump and socialize.

Rex was very sociable, affectionate, quick and a good boy

And especially, Rex was looking for a new home and a kind owner.

