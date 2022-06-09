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Monkeypox | Is Pandemic 2.0 Moments Away?!!
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110 views • June 09, 2022

Watch Additional Awaken with JP Sears Content Today At: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f7dutCWo48I


Learn More About the HIS Glory Show Today At: www.HISGlory.me


Why Was This Document Created by the Nuclear Threat Initiative?

https://www.nti.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/NTI_Paper_BIO-TTX_Final.pdf – See Page 12


Step 1 - Go to - www.ProsecuteNow.com

Step 2 - Go to - www.DavidMartin.World


Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Hyper-Inflation Today with https://bh-pm.com/


Who is the man leading "The Great Reset" agenda?

Yuval Noah Harari - Learn More: https://timetofreeamerica.com/who-is-the-man-leading-the-covid-19-great-reset-agenda


Read Klaus Schwab's terrifying book / vision for the future of humanity:

https://www.amazon.com/COVID-19-Great-Reset-Klaus-Schwab/dp/2940631123/ref=sr_1_2?crid=98EDVXXZLZ46&keywords=the+great+reset&qid=1649867592&sprefix=the+great+reset%2Caps%2C102&sr=8-2


Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation


The EPIC battle between good and evil is here. It's “The Great Reset” versus “The Great ReAwakening.”


Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All

**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102


AVAILABLE TICKETS:

*Myrtle Beach, SC - May 13th & 14th - 7 Tickets Remain

*Virginia Beach, VA - July 8th & 9th - 1,702 Tickets Remain for This Event!!!


General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum!!!

Eric Trump, Kim Clement's Daughter (Donné Clement Petruska), Dr. Zelenko, Mel K, Dr. Simone Gold, Sean Feucht, Doctor Dave Martin, Mel K, Dr. Jane Ruby, Charlie Kirk, Roger Stone, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Lance Walnau, Comedian Jim Breuer, & Mike Lindell Join the Tour!!!

**Request Tickets Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

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