© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Melbourne Protest 28 May 2022 - Slides
Follow
1
Share
Report
63 views • May 28, 2022
I thought I might string together all my snapshots of today's Freedom Protest in Melbourne. I recorded separately the sounds of the protest and added them later. The drum beat is clearly our heart beat, such a powerful penetrating sound for all to hear, supported by an amplifier on a trolley with its petrol generator chugging away giving it electrical power for the speakers. Our protests have gone a long way from the first few months last year.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.