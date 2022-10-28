Miles Guo: The CCP will stabilize RMB exchange rate and stock markets at all costs in order to conduct a historic negotiation with the US

10/27/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: The CCP will stabilize RMB exchange rate and stock markets at all costs in order to conduct a historic negotiation with the US; and it is determined to break new ground in diplomacy and win the diplomatic warfare over the US en
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.