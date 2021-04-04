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La Quinta Columna. Entrevista a la Dra. Martínez Albarracín
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11 views • April 04, 2021
La Dra. expone problemas de las vacunas y la autoimunidad:
1) COVID 19 es un síndrome de inmunidad alterada y no una enfermedad infecciosa
2) No está producida por un virus, aunque un virus puede desencadenar el síndrome
3) COVID 19 grave si hay patología previas, especialmente vacunación antigripal
4) Comorbilidades: diabetes, obsesidad y deficiencia de Vitamina D
5) COVID 19 es un síndrome hemofagocítico o Enfermedad aumentada por Vacuna Antigripal
6) Otros factores: inmunodepresión (linfopenia) causada por REM (5G), pesticidas, herbicidas, metales pesados y otros tóxicos
7) Tratamientos antivirales e inmunodepresores SON INADECUADOS. Tratamiento con antiinflamatorios y oxidativos SON LOS INDICADOS
1) COVID 19 es un síndrome de inmunidad alterada y no una enfermedad infecciosa
2) No está producida por un virus, aunque un virus puede desencadenar el síndrome
3) COVID 19 grave si hay patología previas, especialmente vacunación antigripal
4) Comorbilidades: diabetes, obsesidad y deficiencia de Vitamina D
5) COVID 19 es un síndrome hemofagocítico o Enfermedad aumentada por Vacuna Antigripal
6) Otros factores: inmunodepresión (linfopenia) causada por REM (5G), pesticidas, herbicidas, metales pesados y otros tóxicos
7) Tratamientos antivirales e inmunodepresores SON INADECUADOS. Tratamiento con antiinflamatorios y oxidativos SON LOS INDICADOS
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