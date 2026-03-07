A 2021 warning from Iraq - "We can fight America not only in Iraq.."

"We can fight America not only in Iraq..."

Abu Alaa al-Walai, leader of Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada, in 2021:

"We are present near every American base. We have sworn solemn oaths. All resistance factions are moving toward the response operation."

They were warned.

About him:

Abu Alaa al-Walai (real name Hashim Finyan Rahim al-Saraji) is the leader and secretary-general of Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada (KSS), an Iraqi Shia militia heavily supported by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). He has led the group since 2014.

Adding, post from Axios article:

Iraqi Kurds have decided to remain neutral in the conflict surrounding Iran, Axios reports citing officials from the Kurdistan Regional Government.

According to Kurdish officials, one key reason is deep mistrust toward the United States and fears Washington could abandon them again. "We have trust issues from the past and do not want to get involved. Who will protect us if the Iranian regime survives?" one official said.

Regional authorities also doubt the prospects of regime change in Iran. "We are staying neutral because there is no clarity about US policy. Is this a full regime change or just a change of personnel?" a Kurdish government representative stated. He added that regime change is impossible without troops on the ground, and in their assessment the US is not sending forces.

Another senior official stressed that "the Kurds should not be the spearhead of this conflict."

Kurdish officials also warn their region is highly vulnerable to Iranian retaliation. "Iran does not need hypersonic missiles to hurt us. Two hundred Shahed drones could cause major damage here. We have no air defense systems."

Adding: NBC News, citing a US official:

We expect to call up more National Guard and Army reserve units as the pace of the war intensifies.

Adding: The cost of Brent crude oil has exceeded $92 per barrel for the first time in three years.

Adding from last night, X post from 'Andrew Leyden, PenquinSix'

A C-17 medevac flight from the Middle East landed at Joint Base Andrews tonight. Three Walter Reed ambulances and a police escort rushed the wounded to Bethesda.

These are likely the first injured American soldiers from the Iran war arriving home for treatment.

Adding: Statement issued by the Islamic Resistance:‏

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

“And take them, and besiege them, and prepare for them every ambush”

Allah Almighty has spoken the truth

At 22:30 yesterday evening, Friday, 06-03-2026, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance monitored the infiltration of 4 helicopters belonging to the Israeli enemy army from the Syrian direction. These helicopters proceeded to deploy an infantry force at the triangle of the borderlands of the towns of Yahfoufa, Kheribe, and Maaraboun.

The hostile infantry force advanced toward the eastern neighborhood of the town of Al-Nabi Sheet (Al-Shukr neighborhood), and upon reaching the cemetery at 11:30, a group of Islamic Resistance fighters engaged them with light and medium weapons.

The clash escalated after the enemy force was exposed, as the enemy resorted to intense firestrikes, including around forty air raids, using both warplanes and helicopters to secure the withdrawal of their force from the engagement area. Meanwhile, the artillery of the Resistance carried out concentrated fire on the surroundings of the engagement zone and along the withdrawal route of the hostile force, with the participation of residents from neighboring villages in providing fire support.

“And victory is not but from Allah, the Exalted in Might, the Wise”

Saturday, 07-03-2026

17 Ramadan 1447 AH