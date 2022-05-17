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BLUETOOTH SIGNALS FROM BEYOND THE GRAVE. COVID19 SHOT BLUETOOTH SIGNALS IN THE GRAVEYARD!
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172 views • May 17, 2022
Dead men may indeed tell tales. They can broadcast a Bluetooth signal. That is pretty creepy. I can hear it now, police will be using this to find the bodies of murdered people. Holy crap.
Source: In4mation
Source: In4mation
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