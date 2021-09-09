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SHEMITAH - USA FALLS & CHINA RISES
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41 views • September 09, 2021
With the fall of Afghanistan last month it is exactly 50 years to almost the day when Nixon sold America out by removing the gold standard and this being a Shemitah whcih means nations rise and nations fall and which do you think is rising and or falling?
the Red dragon will take us into the GREAT TRIBULATION AND TO THE END.
the Red dragon will take us into the GREAT TRIBULATION AND TO THE END.
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