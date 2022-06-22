Rep. Mayra Flores (R-TX) the 1st Republican to Represent her District in over 100 years!

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Badass Border Patrol Wife and Republican Latina @MayraFlores2022 who FLIPPED deep-blue Texas seat gives first speech in Congress 🔥:
Rep. Mayra Flores (R-TX) delivered her first remarks in the US Congress today. A Voice To The Voiceless: Mexico-Born Congresswoman Sworn In, Signs Of A Massive Shift Away From Dems
Mayra is the first Republican to represent her district in over 100 years!
“I have risen from working in the cotton fields to representing the community I love in US Congress.” pic.twitter.com/ApUyanaXgW