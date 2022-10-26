Chinese NanoTech In mRNA Jabs

Quantum Dot Technology
* Karen Kingston has found another patent that’s critical for understanding the truth about ’rona ‘vaccines’.
* This patent is for “Quantum Dot” technology.
* Qdot is a track-and-trace diagnostic technology that also can do gene-editing inside cells.
Documentation: The Kingston Report
The Stew Peters Show | 25 October 2022
https://rumble.com/v1pv96n-proof-the-truth-about-quantum-dot-technology-chinese-nanotech-exposed-in-mr.html
