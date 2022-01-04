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Jesus Came To Bring Division
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51 views • January 04, 2022
Jesus did not come to unite families or nations. He came to divide them. The truth hurts and the truth divides people into two camps: those who love truth and those who only love themselves. That dividing line can run right between families. That is why Jesus said he came to turn families against themselves.
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