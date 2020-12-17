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WEDNESDAY - DECEMBER 16, 2020
LIVE BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=3201289379
🚨EP 2244-6PM SOMETHING REALLY BIG IS ABOUT TO HAPPEN. CRYPTIC MESSAGING FROM SEVERAL FRONTS
What is Scavino trying to tell us? Who all is in the picture along with Scavino and President Trump? When was this taken? What is this all about? https://bit.ly/34fq02r
Selwyn Duke: Selwyn Duke (@SelwynDuke) has written for The New American for more than a decade. He has also written for The Hill, Observer, The American Conservative, WorldNetDaily, American Thinker, and many other print and online publications. In addition, he has contributed to college textbooks published by Gale-Cengage Learning, has appeared on television, and is a frequent guest on radio. https://selwynduke.typepad.com/
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