Community Defense Culture - Interview with Mr. & Mrs. Tactical Karl & THE Candi Rose

Outside the 2022 NRA convention in Houston, Zoe Warren spoke with a colorful trio of “community defense culture” enthusiasts — Tactical Karl, Mrs. Tactical Karl, and Candi Rose.



In Houston, Karl teaches classes on tactical training, how to use guns for self-defense, and tactical medical training such as CPR and “stop the bleed.” His wife and Candi Rose train with him.



Topics of conversation with Zoe range from fashion (yes, fashion) to the ever-important advice about always being aware of and understanding your surroundings; being comfortable with your weapon (“muscle memory”); having and being able to use “force multipliers” — other tools of defense such as knives and pepper spray — and knowing which situations call for which tools.



Mrs. Karl and Candi also emphasize the need for women to train thoroughly and consistently so they're always prepared to protect themselves and their families.