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What's Happening In Canada Comes Next To The US Unless We Stop It Now
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130 views • May 10, 2021
Pastor Artur Pawlowski and his brother were arrested over the weekend following their church service. Half a dozen Gestapo cars lined up on the street to arrest the men, pull them from their car and put them on their knees in the middle of a busy street while it was raining. And for what? Meeting with other believers! This will be here in the US if we don't put a stop to the CONvid-1984 hoax and expose the lies and bring justice to the guilty.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/whats-happening-in-canada-comes-next-to-the-us-unless-we-stop-it-now/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
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Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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