Pres. Biden to picket with UAW workers this week
The 2024 road to the White House passes through Michigan this week. President Biden will picket with UAW workers Tuesday while Donald Trump will deliver a speech to the workers Wednesday.

American Voices guest host Julián Castro sat down with a panel to discuss how this week will help position both candidates for the 2024 presidential election. 

