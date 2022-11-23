MICROSCOPY OF VACCINATED BLOOD SHOWING GRAPHENE NANO TUBES CONNECTING TO SELF ASSEMBLED NANO COMPUTER CHIPS WITHIN THE VACCINATED BLOOD

This video shows real time microscopy of vaccinated blood and how the vaccinated are being connected to the Internet of Bodies. The more boosters an individual gets, the more they are connected to the Internet of Bodies. That's is why there is a big push for vaccines and boosters. Vaccinated beware. They goal is total control.





Check out my videos showing Luciferase in vaccinated blood on my channel page:

