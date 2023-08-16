Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr. Pierre Kory: Shocking, True Stats About "Excess Deaths" in America Caused by the COVID Injections
channel image
Prevent Global Genocide
1285 Subscribers
1396 views
Published a day ago

(Aug 15, 2023) Investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson interviews Dr. Pierre Kory about his recent op-ed in USA Today concerning excess deaths.


(Aug 11, 2023) Op-ed by Dr. Pierre Kory and Mary Beth Pfeiffer: "More young Americans are dying – and it's not COVID. Why aren't we searching for answers?": https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2023/08/11/more-americans-dying-than-before-pandemic-covid-deaths/70542423007/


Full interview of Dr. Pierre Kory: https://rumble.com/v380izp-shocking-true-stats-about-excess-deaths-after-covid-vaccine.html

Keywords
current eventsamericavaccinedeathsusa todaylife insuranceop-edstatisticsyoung peoplecovidsharyl attkissonexcess deathspierre korydropping deaddied suddenlyactuaries

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket