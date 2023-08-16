Dr. Pierre Kory: Shocking, True Stats About "Excess Deaths" in America Caused by the COVID Injections

(Aug 15, 2023) Investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson interviews Dr. Pierre Kory about his recent op-ed in USA Today concerning excess deaths.
(Aug 11, 2023) Op-ed by Dr. Pierre Kory and Mary Beth Pfeiffer: "More young Americans are dying – and it's not COVID. Why aren't we searching for answers?": https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2023/08/11/more-americans-dying-than-before-pandemic-covid-deaths/70542423007/
Full interview of Dr. Pierre Kory: https://rumble.com/v380izp-shocking-true-stats-about-excess-deaths-after-covid-vaccine.html
