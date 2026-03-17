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A US medevac flight evacuated personnel from Saudi Arabia to Ramstein Air Base overnight following a sustained day of drone attacks
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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A U.S. medevac flight evacuated personnel from Saudi Arabia to Ramstein Air Base overnight following a sustained day of drone attacks.

Adding:

Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz claims Iran’s senior security figure Ali Larijani was killed in overnight airstrikes.

The statement, reported by Reuters, also says Basij commander Gholamreza Soleimani was killed.

More about this:  The Israel Occupation Forces released a statement claiming that Ali Larijani was killed, referring to him as the “de facto leader of the Iranian regime.”

Adding:

BREAKING! Joe Kent, a Trump-appointed Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, has resigned, citing opposition to the ongoing war on Iran.

In a statement, Kent said his decision followed deep reflection and a conflict with his conscience regarding U.S. involvement in the conflict:

Joe Kent, the director of the US Counter-Terrorism Center, said:

"After much reflection, I have decided to resign from my position as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, effective today.

"I cannot support the ongoing war in Iran with a clear conscience. Iran has not posed an imminent threat to our nation, and it's clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby."

More: The MAGA/Zionist/Israeli network around Trump has already launched a smear campaign against the head of the National Counterterrorism Center, Joe Kent, after he resigned earlier today.

Adding:

According to The Guardian, Britain’s national security adviser Jonathan Powell attended the final US-Iran talks in Geneva and believed Tehran’s nuclear proposal was significant enough to keep diplomacy on track and avoid escalation. Sources said progress had been made and that the Iranian offer was unexpectedly substantial.

The report also highlights concerns about the US negotiating team led by Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff, both closely linked to Israel. One diplomat with knowledge of the talks told The Guardian: “We regarded Witkoff and Kushner as Israeli assets that dragged a president into a war he wants to get out of.”

Critics noted the lack of a dedicated US technical team, with Witkoff relying on IAEA chief Rafael Grossi for expertise. Shortly after the talks, the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran — a move Britain viewed as premature, arguing that diplomatic options had not been exhausted and that a negotiated path remained open.

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politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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