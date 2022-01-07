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Technics SL1210 MK7
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0 view • January 07, 2022
Introducing the Technics SL-1210MK7- the legacy continues. This latest model is in a class of its own and is a testimony to the durability and quality of the technics turntables. The MK7 is refined with new features to satisfy the demands of the new-gen DJs while keeping the traditional solid build, look, and layout it’s renown for. Most importantly, the sound quality is unparalleled and will not disappoint any analog purist!
The SL-1200 has been around since the 70s and has played a crucial role in shaping hip hop from birth to what it is today. We owe so much of our culture to this turntable and I’m so glad it’s back in Australia!! Go check it out and test drive it for yourself!! Available at @storedj.com.au and other retailers across Australia, see here: https://www.technics.com/au/where-to-buy/. Big ups to @panasonic_au au and @technics_global for allowing me to be part of the Ambassador Crew!! 🎥 by @d_meagher
#TechnicsAustralia #Rediscovermusic #TechnicsMK7 #technics1210mk7 #vinyl #turntable #analog #record #directdrive #audiogearz #musicproducers #musicproduction #djing #djculture #livemusic #djstuff #djlife #australiandjs
The SL-1200 has been around since the 70s and has played a crucial role in shaping hip hop from birth to what it is today. We owe so much of our culture to this turntable and I’m so glad it’s back in Australia!! Go check it out and test drive it for yourself!! Available at @storedj.com.au and other retailers across Australia, see here: https://www.technics.com/au/where-to-buy/. Big ups to @panasonic_au au and @technics_global for allowing me to be part of the Ambassador Crew!! 🎥 by @d_meagher
#TechnicsAustralia #Rediscovermusic #TechnicsMK7 #technics1210mk7 #vinyl #turntable #analog #record #directdrive #audiogearz #musicproducers #musicproduction #djing #djculture #livemusic #djstuff #djlife #australiandjs
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