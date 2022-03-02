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This Quantum Life #150 - Reframing the Body
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10 views • March 02, 2022
By re-framing, you are telling your body that you acknowledge its pain, and believe in its intelligence. Of course, by listening you will also receive information about anything you can physically do to help the body along in its journey to happiness and comfort.
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