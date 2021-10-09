NURSE FORCED TO TAKE THE JAB OR LOSE HER JOB SPEAKS OUT IN EMOTIONAL PLEA!

Source: High Impact Flix. If you like this video you may also like some of these. Living organisms in the vaccine, Antarctica, Adverse reactions, Blood Clots and other Blood issues, FEMA guillotines, DUMBS, Black eyed children, Clones, Graphene Oxide, shortages and more:HORROR: Exclusive VIDEO Captures "Organism" From Vaxxed Soldier's BodyHospitals Are Murdering People - A Personal TestimonyThe AI Organization Founder: "Nano-Tech Vaccines are Extinction Agenda" Links belowThe "Sky Ice" of Antarctica, the wall and the firmament. What they found when they drilled into it.More EVIDENCE that PCR Nasal Swab Test Vaccinates you and implants the MARK OF THE BEAST!Never before seen: Blood Doctor reveals HORRIFIC FINDINGS after examining vials - HEADS UP!Post COVID-19 Injections: The Dead Don't Speak, but Those with Crippling Injuries Issue WarningsCLONES: NEW HYPER FLESH CGI MASK TURNS CYBORGS INTO SHAPE SHIFTERSTHIS IS IN THE VACCINES - The Undying Hydra: A Mini-Monster That Clones Itself. Has Neurotoxins?There is a living creature inside the vaccine. It is immortal. The "Hydra Vulgaris" See description.Self Aware Creature IN THE VACCINE EXPOSED UNDER A MICROSCOPE. IT'S ALIVE! - Stew PetersThe groups that have been exempted from getting the vaccine: THIS WILL ASTOUND YOUThey are shutting it down. Cargo ships, supply lines, firing people causing staffing shortages1 million or more dead. Their screams are being silenced by the media. It is murder. It is GENOCIDE.The Deep Underground Military Complex called "Raven Rock Mountain Complex" Site R and much more.More on the black eyed babies (Pandemic vaccinated babies) from La Quinta ColumnaDoubles, Clones, Actors, Transvestites Hiding in Plain Sight, Holographic or CGIGraphene Oxide is the black goo. It is about getting this into your body.FEMA’s Billing Code for Death by Guillotine is ICD 9 E 97 It is the code for "legal execution"The vaccinated pandemic baby. Genetically Modified Humans. Quite different. Look at the eyes.Black Eyed Kids, Transhumanism, Gates & Epstein Baby Ranch, Pandemic BabiesThe Coming Satanic Age is Here