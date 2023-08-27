God is in The Neurons - FULL version in HD

Uploaded for pacsteam.org





God is in The Neurons





A neuron, also known as a neurone (British spelling) and nerve cell, is an electrically excitable cell that receives, processes, and transmits information through electrical and chemical signals. These signals between neurons occur via specialized connections called synapses. Neurons can connect to each other to form neural networks. Neurons are the primary components of the central nervous system, which includes the brain and spinal cord, and of the peripheral nervous system, which comprises the autonomic nervous system and the somatic nervous system.

There are many types of specialized neurons.





The last part is my own story called "the pineal gland, the subconscious and universal information"





ALSO WATCH my movie "What is Consciousness?" :

http://pacsteam.org/viewtopic.php?p=778#p778





Website: http://pacsteam.org





PLEASE SHARE





---