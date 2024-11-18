EVERY CELEB BEING CAUGHT ON DOLLHOUSE DIDDY PARTY TAPES ⚤ [THIS IS BAD]

The video posted last night, DOLLHOUSE DIDDY VICTIM AND WITNESS REVEAL🎙 WHO'S GOING TO JAIL NEXT ON THE TAPES, was only 6 hours old; this is from 6 days ago, but fills in the context





EVERY Celeb Being Caught On Diddy Party Tapes.. (this is bad)





YOU GUYS! Gather around…the tapes are out, Courtney Borges is naming names—and to be honest I haven’t recovered from what he said about JLo. Diddy’s team is in full panic mode, begging judges to gag Courtney before he drops even more dirt. Meanwhile, Diddy’s family is pulling e very PR stunt they can muster on his birthday, trying to save face, but let’s be real—the man is literally down and out at this point. Imagine the disgrace of going from dining with kings to nibbling on some overcooked, unseasoned piece of chicken in jail. For someone who was once a “role model” to many, it’s truly embarrassing. As you can see there’s so much to catch up on luvs, and so without any further ado, let’s get right into one of the darkest things I’ve ever covered.





#diddynews #diddycase #diddyparty #celebritygossip





✅ SUBSCRIBE FOR DRAMA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8kJKPwTe6XopeSQHqz1YLg?sub_confirmation=1





#annaoop





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=34XRirfVWBE