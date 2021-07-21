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NORTHWOODS DOCS = PROOF OF TREASON - Rusty Shackleford
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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70 views • July 21, 2021
NORTHWOODS DOCS = PROOF OF TREASON - Rusty Shackleford
Many watched Rusty Shackelford and become almost famous on YouTube for posting the infamous drone photos of the bust, off of Little St. James Island owned by Jeffrey Epstein. Many speculated this was John McAfee and still do, given the timing of his return. While others speculated JM was 'Q'.

A few weeks ago on July 4th, Rusty Shackleford has started posting again. Some have speculated that there are hidden codes or info with these videos. I'll leave the rest up to your imagination.

My name is Cynthia and this channel to provide access to share information and videos to more people. These are videos that I feel are important messages that I'm also interested in knowing about. You are encouraged to do your own research, review the evidence, go to the original sources, and come to your own conclusions.

This is the description that Rusty Shackleford placed with this video.

Rusty Shackleford
62.2K subscribers

OPEN ON SITE ORDER ON [ALL] CIA[C-ASTAGINGGLOBALCOUP].KRONOS.KHAOS TOP BRASS ANYTHING & EVERYTHING ANALYST ]NO C.O.K.[ UNLESS HVT INTEL [NO DEALS] BIRD DOWN IN THE CITY, 55 MOSV CONGRESS PASSPOTS SS:CIA GATEPASS RAYLAN

GET SOME REST LISA
[YOU] LOOK TIRED

AUTH-2
RESTRICT ALL AGENCY PASSPORTS VISAS
ZERO UN OR INTERPOL JURISMADICTION HOMELAND
FEDEREAL PROTECTIVE FORCES
NO WARRANT
AYD
URANIUM1\ROSATOM\BURISMA CAPT
12_D:OIRANECS
MU
EPSTEIEN
CLINTON
BUSH
MUJIHADEEN
AL QAEDA ; THE DATAV BASE

HEARD YOU AREN'T SLEEPING WELL : [HETBKNARFAZIL]

jan 13 22:33:44

-D_CsTBA_YES[AUTH_H7^pZBVTZ7302-]

EARN THIS

HIS NAME IS PAUL VVALKER : SAINT

SPACE CWBY
RODEIJA BLOOD DIAMOND WHITEOT

BROKENARROW ON [ALL] FOREIGN CIA AGENTS ASSETS PLANTS ]NOT OUR FACTION OR OUR ENTRAPTED DRUG GUN & CONTRACT AGENTS & RUNNNER RUNNERS[
PLACEHOLDERS & PLANT [DYLAN.RAUBENHEIMER.SOUTH.AFRICA.SEDITION\BLAIR.YOUNG.DISHONORABLE."LOGISTIICSKEEPSGHETTOSGHETTOASINVASIONDETERRENT.COCAINE.THAILAND.SEXSHOW.BANNA.WETSPOT:"EVENIFYOURE MARRIED VVITHKIDS\JARRET.HALEKOA.TREASON.COCAINE.CIVI&GOV.SURVEILANCE.UNMASKED.FOLLOWYc"FAMILY"MPSBIDEN\41\HILLDAWG11.3:3.11 11.4 11.5\LETSBFRANK\CHENEY\NONAME\[OBLA,MA\NONAME\"DIGNITY"\EVERYDOGHASHISDAY\DOGDAYS\H.OTSUMMER]REMOVED[DELIVER DOA 4 DIRECT BODY\IRIS CONFIRM]]CONFIRMED]]jan 13 22:33:44

-D_CsTBA_YES[AUTH_H7^pZBVTZ7302-]

VALKYRIE.IS.STILL.IN.EFFECT.148810655:SS
BOLTS UP

RIDE THAT GREASED LIGHTING[
SES
SEALS
OP DINNEROUT IS A GO
WHITE.RABBIT
WHITE.TRUFFLE PIZZZA23 :30
]30[
EXACTLY 30

DARTANIAN

STILL SCREAMING "FUCK THE [FAKE] FREEWORLD"
Keywords
treasonrusty shacklefordnorthwoods documents
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