NORTHWOODS DOCS = PROOF OF TREASON - Rusty Shackleford

Many watched Rusty Shackelford and become almost famous on YouTube for posting the infamous drone photos of the bust, off of Little St. James Island owned by Jeffrey Epstein. Many speculated this was John McAfee and still do, given the timing of his return. While others speculated JM was 'Q'.



A few weeks ago on July 4th, Rusty Shackleford has started posting again. Some have speculated that there are hidden codes or info with these videos. I'll leave the rest up to your imagination.



My name is Cynthia and this channel to provide access to share information and videos to more people. These are videos that I feel are important messages that I'm also interested in knowing about. You are encouraged to do your own research, review the evidence, go to the original sources, and come to your own conclusions.



This is the description that Rusty Shackleford placed with this video.



Rusty Shackleford

62.2K subscribers



OPEN ON SITE ORDER ON [ALL] CIA[C-ASTAGINGGLOBALCOUP].KRONOS.KHAOS TOP BRASS ANYTHING & EVERYTHING ANALYST ]NO C.O.K.[ UNLESS HVT INTEL [NO DEALS] BIRD DOWN IN THE CITY, 55 MOSV CONGRESS PASSPOTS SS:CIA GATEPASS RAYLAN



GET SOME REST LISA

[YOU] LOOK TIRED



AUTH-2

RESTRICT ALL AGENCY PASSPORTS VISAS

ZERO UN OR INTERPOL JURISMADICTION HOMELAND

FEDEREAL PROTECTIVE FORCES

NO WARRANT

AYD

URANIUM1\ROSATOM\BURISMA CAPT

12_D:OIRANECS

MU

EPSTEIEN

CLINTON

BUSH

MUJIHADEEN

AL QAEDA ; THE DATAV BASE



HEARD YOU AREN'T SLEEPING WELL : [HETBKNARFAZIL]



jan 13 22:33:44



-D_CsTBA_YES[AUTH_H7^pZBVTZ7302-]



EARN THIS



HIS NAME IS PAUL VVALKER : SAINT



SPACE CWBY

RODEIJA BLOOD DIAMOND WHITEOT



BROKENARROW ON [ALL] FOREIGN CIA AGENTS ASSETS PLANTS ]NOT OUR FACTION OR OUR ENTRAPTED DRUG GUN & CONTRACT AGENTS & RUNNNER RUNNERS[

PLACEHOLDERS & PLANT [DYLAN.RAUBENHEIMER.SOUTH.AFRICA.SEDITION\BLAIR.YOUNG.DISHONORABLE."LOGISTIICSKEEPSGHETTOSGHETTOASINVASIONDETERRENT.COCAINE.THAILAND.SEXSHOW.BANNA.WETSPOT:"EVENIFYOURE MARRIED VVITHKIDS\JARRET.HALEKOA.TREASON.COCAINE.CIVI&GOV.SURVEILANCE.UNMASKED.FOLLOWYc"FAMILY"MPSBIDEN\41\HILLDAWG11.3:3.11 11.4 11.5\LETSBFRANK\CHENEY\NONAME\[OBLA,MA\NONAME\"DIGNITY"\EVERYDOGHASHISDAY\DOGDAYS\H.OTSUMMER]REMOVED[DELIVER DOA 4 DIRECT BODY\IRIS CONFIRM]]CONFIRMED]]jan 13 22:33:44



-D_CsTBA_YES[AUTH_H7^pZBVTZ7302-]



VALKYRIE.IS.STILL.IN.EFFECT.148810655:SS

BOLTS UP



RIDE THAT GREASED LIGHTING[

SES

SEALS

OP DINNEROUT IS A GO

WHITE.RABBIT

WHITE.TRUFFLE PIZZZA23 :30

]30[

EXACTLY 30



DARTANIAN



STILL SCREAMING "FUCK THE [FAKE] FREEWORLD"