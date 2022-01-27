New York Nurse Whistleblower: Recordings Show Possible Botched Administration of COVID-19 Vaccine on Children: “Some People Got The Wrong One”

Medical supervisor admits “some people got the wrong one.”Nursing staff told to “YouTube it” when asking how to mix the COVID-19 Vaccine.Nursing staff on video: “wrong mixture could cancel out [the protection of the vaccine] or have adverse effects.”A pediatric nurse came to Project Veritas to blow the whistle on New York contracted healthcare provider DocGo, and their subsidiary Ambulnz, who may have jeopardized the safety of thousands of people, including young children, through negligent administration of the COVID-19 vaccine.Recordings from the whistleblower show fellow medical staff acknowledging mistakes of improperly mixing and administering the Pfizer children’s vaccine with the wrong diluent (bacteriostatic water), lack of proper training, lack of incident reporting.Pfizer, the CDC, and the FDA are all very clear: the COVID-19 vaccine should only be administered with the proper saline solution; bacteriostatic water is NOT to be used.Project Veritas reached out to Pfizer, multiple doctors, and scientists. None were able to state with certainty what the adverse effects are on children getting the wrong mixture, or adults getting overdosed with the COVID-19 vaccine.[NEW YORK Jan. 26, 2022] Whistleblower recordings obtained by Project Veritas appear to show medical staff and supervisors admitting they used the wrong dilutant in giving the COVID-19 Vaccine to children, lower income, and homeless adults, and confirming the error “could cancel out [the protection of the vaccine] or have adverse effects.” The company, DocGo and their subsidiary Ambulnz, failed to disclose the incidents. It is also unclear if any affected patients were ever notified.