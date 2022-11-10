ELECTION 22 - THE JEWS WIN!

It's Left Wing Jewish money - vs - Right Wing Jewish Money!
Either way its going to be a great day for the old Jewish banking cartels who quite clearly control BOTH the Democrats and the Republicans.
Mirrored - Harry Vox - EU
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.