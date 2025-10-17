© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
And in order to win this battle, it is necessary to continue using your secret, strategic, high-precision, intercontinental-range weapon: the truth." - Putin speaking at the 20th Anniversary of RT.
Putin with Margarita Simonovna Simonyan, Editor-in-Chief of RT. She buried her husband last month after a long time that he was in a coma. She also last month was on chemo for breast cancer. She looks in good spirits, during her healing.
Happy birthday RT!
Putin also said: Putin thanks RT team for steadfastly defending the truth
RT faced a challenging task — “to build its work on a fundamentally new level — and the channel has done this brilliantly,” Russian President Vladimir Putin told an audience at the Bolshoi Theatre on the channel’s 20th anniversary.
👉Putin praised RT for successfully building its work “on a fundamentally new level.”
He said Western media had long abused their monopoly on information, but today “millions of people around the world trust RT.”
💬“Russia’s sovereignty — which it will always defend — depends on the ability to convey objective and unbiased information to people,” Putin stressed.