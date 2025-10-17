BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Putin speaking at the 20th Anniversary of RT
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1326 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
23 views • 1 day ago

And in order to win this battle, it is necessary to continue using your secret, strategic, high-precision, intercontinental-range weapon: the truth." - Putin speaking at the 20th Anniversary of RT.

Putin with Margarita Simonovna Simonyan, Editor-in-Chief of RT. She buried her husband last month after a long time that he was in a coma. She also last month was on chemo for breast cancer. She looks in good spirits, during her healing. 

Happy birthday RT!

Putin also said:  Putin thanks RT team for steadfastly defending the truth

RT faced a challenging task — “to build its work on a fundamentally new level — and the channel has done this brilliantly,” Russian President Vladimir Putin told an audience at the Bolshoi Theatre on the channel’s 20th anniversary.

👉Putin praised RT for successfully building its work “on a fundamentally new level.”

He said Western media had long abused their monopoly on information, but today “millions of people around the world trust RT.”

💬“Russia’s sovereignty — which it will always defend — depends on the ability to convey objective and unbiased information to people,” Putin stressed.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy