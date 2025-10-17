And in order to win this battle, it is necessary to continue using your secret, strategic, high-precision, intercontinental-range weapon: the truth." - Putin speaking at the 20th Anniversary of RT.

Putin with Margarita Simonovna Simonyan, Editor-in-Chief of RT. She buried her husband last month after a long time that he was in a coma. She also last month was on chemo for breast cancer. She looks in good spirits, during her healing.

Happy birthday RT!

RT faced a challenging task — “to build its work on a fundamentally new level — and the channel has done this brilliantly,” Russian President Vladimir Putin told an audience at the Bolshoi Theatre on the channel’s 20th anniversary.

👉Putin praised RT for successfully building its work “on a fundamentally new level.”

He said Western media had long abused their monopoly on information, but today “millions of people around the world trust RT.”

💬“Russia’s sovereignty — which it will always defend — depends on the ability to convey objective and unbiased information to people,” Putin stressed.