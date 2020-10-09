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A6. MMS STORIES: German Biophysicist, Andreas Kalcker explains how his dog helped him to discover MMS
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737 views • October 09, 2020
Andreas Kakcker, a biophysicist from Germany, tells his story of how he discovered MMS and what it has done for him. Since that time of discovery, he has dedicated his life to the scientific research, publication and medical applications of Chlorine Dioxide. He has the patent to a medical-grade version of Chlorine Dioxide which is commonly referred to as CDS (Chlroine Dioxide Solution) which is being used across Central and South America and several other areas in the treatment of Covid-19. He gives the patent rights to all hospitals and anyone to use for their health in the treatment of disease.
See full video at:
https://www.brighteon.com/db967e20-61e7-4675-b411-f59b1639551a
See full video at:
https://www.brighteon.com/db967e20-61e7-4675-b411-f59b1639551a
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