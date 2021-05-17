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Dr. Ben Edwards: natural immunity is better than a vaccine… much you can do to strengthen your immune system
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60 views • May 17, 2021
This past week at the Texas Senate Committee on State Affairs took testimony from Texas physicians regarding SB 1669: Stop Forced Vaccination and Vaccine Passports in Texas. SB 1669 was sponsored by Senator Bob Hall.
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