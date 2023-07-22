Mosquitoes attack – Save yourself if you can! By KLA.TV founder Ivo Sasek

A patent approved in 2015 has come to light – it's titled: “Airborne Toxic Mosquito Release System.” It literally states, among many other things, “For military purposes, mosquitoes could transmit a pathogen like malaria to cause disease, or they could use much more infectious pathogens and viruses.” The fact is that hundreds of millions of genetically modified mosquitoes have already been released into the environment behind our backs. Anyone who says otherwise will be proven wrong by the official United Nations websites. So will the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which has approved the release of up to 2.4 million genetically modified mosquitoes in 2022. Here are the latest horrifying facts, but also the first amazing ways out – from Kla.TV founder Ivo Sasek.

