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Whether Your Blood is from Slavery or Jews- WE are NOT Victims
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31 views • March 09, 2021
Whether you were descended from slaves, or have Jewish ancestry who went through the holocaust and World War II, if you are born in today's America, you are one of the luckiest people in the world. You are not a victim and do not need to take up the mantle of victimhood. Politicians and the leftist media continue to promote your victim status, But as long as you don't buy into it, you can take that seem miserable energy, and more fit into positive action. You're not a victim unless you decide to be one.
#slavery #victimhood #america
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#slavery #victimhood #america
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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