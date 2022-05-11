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Ukraine
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107 views • May 11, 2022
Parody to the tune of “Cocaine”
All the money we’ve sent
You must know is misspent,
Ukraine.
Their democracy
Lacks legitimacy.
Ukraine.
They give bribes,
They take bribes,
They give bribes,
Ukraine.
It’s as bad as it sounds.
Their top guy is a clown.
Ukraine.
In Europe’s old Pale
Everything is for sale.
Ukraine.
They give bribes,
They take bribes,
They give bribes,
Ukraine.
They signed the Minsk deal
But continued to kill.
Ukraine.
Z had a peace plan,
But he’s not his own man.
Ukraine.
They give bribes,
They take bribes,
They give bribes,
Ukraine.
They give bribes,
They take bribes,
They give bribes,
Ukraine.
Written by DCDave
Singing and video by BuelahMan
All the money we’ve sent
You must know is misspent,
Ukraine.
Their democracy
Lacks legitimacy.
Ukraine.
They give bribes,
They take bribes,
They give bribes,
Ukraine.
It’s as bad as it sounds.
Their top guy is a clown.
Ukraine.
In Europe’s old Pale
Everything is for sale.
Ukraine.
They give bribes,
They take bribes,
They give bribes,
Ukraine.
They signed the Minsk deal
But continued to kill.
Ukraine.
Z had a peace plan,
But he’s not his own man.
Ukraine.
They give bribes,
They take bribes,
They give bribes,
Ukraine.
They give bribes,
They take bribes,
They give bribes,
Ukraine.
Written by DCDave
Singing and video by BuelahMan
Keywords
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