Global Participation in Green Transition Conference, an interview in RT

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As countries continue debating the future of energy, global conferences on green transition are revealing major differences in priorities, economic strategies, and energy policies. While some nations push for accelerated renewable adoption, others remain focused on balancing industrial growth, energy security, and resource management. The discussion is becoming increasingly global, with technology, trade, infrastructure, and economic stability all playing a role in shaping the future. Watch the latest interview for deeper insights into the evolving conversation around energy transition and global cooperation.
#EnergyTransition #GlobalEconomy #GreenEnergy #WorldNews #FutureOfEnergy
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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