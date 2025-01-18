BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How Gaza looks after 15 months of Israel "protecting itself" with American bombs - drone footage
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1257 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
145 views • 3 months ago

How Gaza looks after 15 months of Israel "protecting itself" with American bombs. 

Featured just now, because there is only a couple of hours until a ceasefire. Time begins at 8:30 AM, their time. Not much left to destroy, food will be allowed in, genocide will pause. We will see? I pray for the people and the country of Palestine. Cynthia 

This from ZeroHedge, on the 18th. Netanyahu Says Trump "Emphasized" To Him That The Gaza Ceasefire Is "Temporary"  - From article link below: 

Among Netanyahu's most provocative words on Saturday was his claim that he has the support of President-elect Trump in the scenario Israel feels it must abandon the ceasefire and keep fighting. He says he has Trump's full backing to resume the war, and has claimed further that Trump too agreed that the truce is just "temporary".

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/netanyahu-says-trump-emphasized-him-gaza-ceasefire-temporary

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy