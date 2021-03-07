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Challenging the Covid-19 Narrative Constitutionally
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211 views • March 07, 2021
Panel discussion with Ricardo Maarman who filed papers with the Constitutional Court in South Africa requesting that the South African government provide evidence for the isolation and purification of the Sars-CoV2 virus which is said to be the cause of the condition being called Covid-19. Host - Saleem Gamza. Panelists - Dr. Faiez Kirsten, Dr Achmat Salie and Fahrie Hassen
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