The Shocking Truth about illegal migration and the multibillion-dollar child trafficking industry

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Investigative Journalist and Filmmaker Ryan Matta as we delve deeper into the Government plot to replace Americans and sustain a multibillion-dollar child trafficking industry
Tags: Stew Peters, Ryan Matta, treason documentary, trafficking, human trafficking, white replacement, border crisis, illegals, migration, illegal migration, multibillion-dollar, child trafficking, industry, child trafficking industry, trafficking industry, Investigative Journalist, Filmmaker, Ryan Matta, Treason, Government plot, Government, plot, NGO, Non-Governmental Organization