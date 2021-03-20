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COVID 19 Media and Governments 023 - Cost Him His Life But He Was Brave Enough To Call COVID a Scam
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161 views • March 20, 2021
Most people in the world have probably never heard of him, but he was a very rare political leader who had the balls to stand up and call COVID exactly what it is - a scam.
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