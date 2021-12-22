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Walter Veith & Martin Smith – Signs Of The Times Showing To The Imminent Return Of Jesus – WUP 95
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166 views • December 22, 2021
In Episode 95 we recap on what the Bible says the signs are to look out for that will tell of the imminent return of Jesus Christ. We look at the recent past to see if these signs are present. The signs of the times can be placed in various categories and each category needs to come to fruition and they need to climax simultaneously before the full prophetic picture can be realized.
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z9_AWGhOjIQ&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-59iR5TdZyVyWQJkuSbnp3f
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Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
What's Up Prof languages PLAYLISTS:
DUTCH:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bA5BO97kBlc&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4q9xPtmrl2slDXcn5D4_TJ
ENGLISH:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XulPyLDycSQ&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7hBkVKQ3teqZDpkN3MQ4yz
GERMAN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vwqgT1byytc&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-72g7RD09qlisCe-Bh1tlx0
ITALIAN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CMeDOT_lX6g&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-6pLDl-UtBGgKOKgowt7CaQ
PORTUGUESE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OITwLHkiZEw&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4HGSZ5hWZS37laS9bb7vWT
ROMANIAN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z9_AWGhOjIQ&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-59iR5TdZyVyWQJkuSbnp3f
SERBIAN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfP7IgAzv4A&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7IN_v7cfZXYyHhR0Mxol0K
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