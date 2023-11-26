COVID = Mark of the Beast - 3hr EXTENDED VERSION f/ Dr. Day (She was recently killed for this talk!)

This is a very powerful set of clips establishing without a doubt that the COVID Vaccine IS the Mark of the Beast // 6 x 6 x 6 = 216,000 / = 72,000 genes x 3. //

Extended version with Dr. Day's full "COVID is a Kill Shot" interview (She was recently killed for this), followed by "23 minuets in Hell" by Bill Wiese. TIME has literally run out - Good and Evil stand in the balance.

