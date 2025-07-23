California Protecting Illegals - Gov Evers and Walz are Loons

California clinic staffers seek to shield ICE agents from detaining Honduran landscaper





Staff at a California surgical center were captured on video trying to block Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents from arresting a Honduran landscaper this week, with one telling a federal officer "you don’t even have a warrant for him."





The tense scene unfolded Tuesday at the Ontario Advanced Surgery Center, located about 30 miles east of Los Angeles.





"Get your hands off of him," one staff member in blue scrubs is heard saying, shielding the man from an immigration agent. "Let him go. You need to get out."





LA Mayor Bass provides cash payments to illegals, issues order to thwart immigration enforcement





Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass signed an executive order Friday to bolster protocols and support immigrant neighborhoods, including offering cash assistance, in response to raids by the Trump administration targeting those living in the United States illegally.





The order is intended to help protect the city's workforce and residents from the federal government during immigration enforcement operations. It also demands that federal agencies provide records of the raids, who was detained and for what reason and the cost to taxpayers, which will be part of a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.





Group threatens legal action against Minnesota’s affirmative action hiring policies





The America First Policy Institute (AFPI) sent a notice of legal action to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz concerning his state’s allegedly discriminatory hiring policies on Monday.





AFPI claimed the Minnesota Department of Human Services’ (Minnesota DHS) plan, which it called “affirmative action,” requires “higher standards for hiring white men than other racial groups,” according to the notice letter. The AFPI is promising legal action if the hiring policy is not revoked.





Gov. Tony Evers Changes “Mother” to “Inseminated Person” in Budget Bill





Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers introduced a budget bill this week that calls mothers an “inseminated person” and switches both mother and father to “parent who gave birth.”





Evers crossed out the words “man,” “father,” “mother,” and “wife” in statutory language included in his budget bill.





Iranian crowdfunding campaign claims to raise $40M as reward for assassinating Trump





An Iranian movement called the "Blood Covenant" is claiming to have crowdfunded more than $40 million as a reward for assassinating President Donald Trump, according to the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).





A website for the movement contained a poster of Trump in crosshairs with an appeal to donate "in order to ‘help establish stable peace,’" the nonprofit reported. It added that the poster quotes a verse from the Quran that reads, "Strive with your wealth and your lives in the cause of Allah."





https://www.foxnews.com/world/iranian-crowdfunding-campaign-claims-raise-40m-reward-assassinating-trump