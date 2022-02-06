Dr. Lee Merritt Interviews Dr. Thomas Cowan



This was brilliant. Thank you. Great pair of people thinking outside the box. Wonderful free thinking, miles away from any of the "scientific" bureaucrats.



"Virus" is latin for 'slimy, toxic, poisonous liquid'. The bits of protein they 'identify' a a virus are exosomes.



The medical-pharma complex has been pushing this unicorn theory of disease since last century, and the really big global push rammed down all our throats hard since the last 2 years. FRAUDCI has been the chief architect of this hoax going back to the AIDS/HIV days (which Kary Mullis exposed too - he asked the so called experts for a paper linking HIV as the cause of AIDS and they could not produce one paper - their answer was "everyone knows HIV causes AIDS" - how scientific is that!!!??). - centricium