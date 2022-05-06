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Washington hopes to re-establish its hyper-power thanks to the war in Ukraine - by Thierry Meyssan
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22 views • May 06, 2022
The evolution of the Russian military operation in Ukraine into a real war between Moscow and Washington has opened a Pandora’s box. The objectives of the Westerners are adapting. It is no longer a question of defending the Banderites against Russia, but of weakening both sides (including the European Union) in order to restore the American hyper-power and its unipolar world.
VOLTAIRE NETWORK | PARIS (FRANCE) | 4 MAY 2022
VOLTAIRE NETWORK | PARIS (FRANCE) | 4 MAY 2022
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