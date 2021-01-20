BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Πρόεδρος της Γκάνα, Nana Akufo Addo: Το σχέδιο του Ιδρύματος Ροκφέλερ από το 2010 για τον κορωνοϊό
anti-antinomist
anti-antinomist
24 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
46 views • January 20, 2021
Πηγές και credits του άρθρου

Πηγή άρθρου:
https://tinyurl.com/Omilia-proedrou-Ghanas

Νεοταξικά sites που έριξαν λάσπη
Factcheck
https://tinyurl.com/Cov-factcheck

Ελληνικά χόαξες
https://tinyurl.com/Cov-ellHoaxes

Lifo
https://tinyurl.com/Cov-Lifo

BBC
https://tinyurl.com/Cov-BBcnews

Poynter
https://tinyurl.com/Cov-poynter

Πηγή εγγράφου του ιδρύματος Ροκφέλερ:
https://tinyurl.com/nommeraadio-RF

Βοηθητική πηγή (αν π.χ χαθεί η αποπάνω)
https://tinyurl.com/LockStep-RF

Άσκηση προσομοίωσης
https://tinyurl.com/Askisi-CladeX

Νόμος 4682/2020
https://tinyurl.com/Nomos4682-2020

Aνοσοποίηση
https://tinyurl.com/Anosopoiisi

Δήλωση του νοσοκομείου John Hopkins ότι δεν προβλέψαν τον ιό
https://tinyurl.com/JH-statement

RT Camp info
https://t.me/rtintl/714

Covid timeline
https://tinyurl.com/Cov-timeline

Επίσημο έγγραφο του W.H.O (Π.Ο.Υ) (στα αγγλικά)
https://tinyurl.com/POY-Mitsotakis

Το συμβάν 201 (στα αγγλικά)
https://tinyurl.com/the-201event

Συμβάν 201 - Το σενάριο (στα αγγλικά)
https://tinyurl.com/Event201-scenario

Ashley-Chang
https://tinyurl.com/Ashley-Chang

Μεταφραστής google:
https://tinyurl.com/G-tr-service

--- --- ---

Μουσικά credits
(με την σειρά που ακούστηκαν)
1) Dark 80s Horror Music - Intruder
by White Bat Audio

2) Retro Horror Synth Music - Mysterious Green Fluid
by White Bat Audio

3) Epic Powerful Orchestral Music - Lunar Soul
by Secession Studios

4) Free Dark Atmospheric Music - No Copyright - Darkness Awaits
by White Bat Audio

5) Most Powerful Building Orchestral Violin Battle and
Revenge Music - Vindication
by Secession Studios

***
ΥΓ: Παρακαλώ διαδώστε αυτό το βίντεο.
Ο μόνος τρόπος για να χαλάσουμε τα σχέδια των Νεοταξικών, είναι η
γνώση αυτού του σχεδίου. Μέχρι στιγμής πολλά από όσα γράφει το έγγραφο έχουν ήδη γίνει. Όταν όμως ο κόσμος δει τα υπόλοιπα μελλούμενα ίσως καταλάβει πως όλα αυτά είναι βάση σχεδίου και ξυπνήσει.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

How to download brighteon, bitchute, twitter, facebook videos. Use:
For twitter: http://twittervideodownloader.com/
For bitchute: https://www.tubeoffline.com/download-BitChute-videos.php
Generally: https://9xbuddy.org/
Keywords
pandemicrockefeller foundationcovid-19covid19plandemiclock stepghanacladexnana akufo addoclade-xncov-2019
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study: Late-Night Eating Linked to Higher Risk of Fatty Liver Disease and Cirrhosis

Study: Late-Night Eating Linked to Higher Risk of Fatty Liver Disease and Cirrhosis

Coco Somers
The sweet scent of health: Exploring the benefits of sweet orange essential oil

The sweet scent of health: Exploring the benefits of sweet orange essential oil

Laura Harris
Cholesterol Test May Miss Inflammation-Linked Heart Risks, Study Finds

Cholesterol Test May Miss Inflammation-Linked Heart Risks, Study Finds

Chase Codewell
Study: Pomegranate-Derived Compound May Address Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction

Study: Pomegranate-Derived Compound May Address Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction

Coco Somers
The Chilean salmon advantage: A conservative case for nutrition and longevity

The Chilean salmon advantage: A conservative case for nutrition and longevity

Ava Grace
Nearly half of parents think spacing out kids’ shots is healthier, poll shows

Nearly half of parents think spacing out kids’ shots is healthier, poll shows

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy