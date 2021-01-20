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Πρόεδρος της Γκάνα, Nana Akufo Addo: Το σχέδιο του Ιδρύματος Ροκφέλερ από το 2010 για τον κορωνοϊό
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46 views • January 20, 2021
Πηγές και credits του άρθρου
Πηγή άρθρου:
https://tinyurl.com/Omilia-proedrou-Ghanas
Νεοταξικά sites που έριξαν λάσπη
Factcheck
https://tinyurl.com/Cov-factcheck
Ελληνικά χόαξες
https://tinyurl.com/Cov-ellHoaxes
Lifo
https://tinyurl.com/Cov-Lifo
BBC
https://tinyurl.com/Cov-BBcnews
Poynter
https://tinyurl.com/Cov-poynter
Πηγή εγγράφου του ιδρύματος Ροκφέλερ:
https://tinyurl.com/nommeraadio-RF
Βοηθητική πηγή (αν π.χ χαθεί η αποπάνω)
https://tinyurl.com/LockStep-RF
Άσκηση προσομοίωσης
https://tinyurl.com/Askisi-CladeX
Νόμος 4682/2020
https://tinyurl.com/Nomos4682-2020
Aνοσοποίηση
https://tinyurl.com/Anosopoiisi
Δήλωση του νοσοκομείου John Hopkins ότι δεν προβλέψαν τον ιό
https://tinyurl.com/JH-statement
RT Camp info
https://t.me/rtintl/714
Covid timeline
https://tinyurl.com/Cov-timeline
Επίσημο έγγραφο του W.H.O (Π.Ο.Υ) (στα αγγλικά)
https://tinyurl.com/POY-Mitsotakis
Το συμβάν 201 (στα αγγλικά)
https://tinyurl.com/the-201event
Συμβάν 201 - Το σενάριο (στα αγγλικά)
https://tinyurl.com/Event201-scenario
Ashley-Chang
https://tinyurl.com/Ashley-Chang
Μεταφραστής google:
https://tinyurl.com/G-tr-service
--- --- ---
Μουσικά credits
(με την σειρά που ακούστηκαν)
1) Dark 80s Horror Music - Intruder
by White Bat Audio
2) Retro Horror Synth Music - Mysterious Green Fluid
by White Bat Audio
3) Epic Powerful Orchestral Music - Lunar Soul
by Secession Studios
4) Free Dark Atmospheric Music - No Copyright - Darkness Awaits
by White Bat Audio
5) Most Powerful Building Orchestral Violin Battle and
Revenge Music - Vindication
by Secession Studios
***
ΥΓ: Παρακαλώ διαδώστε αυτό το βίντεο.
Ο μόνος τρόπος για να χαλάσουμε τα σχέδια των Νεοταξικών, είναι η
γνώση αυτού του σχεδίου. Μέχρι στιγμής πολλά από όσα γράφει το έγγραφο έχουν ήδη γίνει. Όταν όμως ο κόσμος δει τα υπόλοιπα μελλούμενα ίσως καταλάβει πως όλα αυτά είναι βάση σχεδίου και ξυπνήσει.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
How to download brighteon, bitchute, twitter, facebook videos. Use:
For twitter: http://twittervideodownloader.com/
For bitchute: https://www.tubeoffline.com/download-BitChute-videos.php
Generally: https://9xbuddy.org/
Πηγή άρθρου:
https://tinyurl.com/Omilia-proedrou-Ghanas
Νεοταξικά sites που έριξαν λάσπη
Factcheck
https://tinyurl.com/Cov-factcheck
Ελληνικά χόαξες
https://tinyurl.com/Cov-ellHoaxes
Lifo
https://tinyurl.com/Cov-Lifo
BBC
https://tinyurl.com/Cov-BBcnews
Poynter
https://tinyurl.com/Cov-poynter
Πηγή εγγράφου του ιδρύματος Ροκφέλερ:
https://tinyurl.com/nommeraadio-RF
Βοηθητική πηγή (αν π.χ χαθεί η αποπάνω)
https://tinyurl.com/LockStep-RF
Άσκηση προσομοίωσης
https://tinyurl.com/Askisi-CladeX
Νόμος 4682/2020
https://tinyurl.com/Nomos4682-2020
Aνοσοποίηση
https://tinyurl.com/Anosopoiisi
Δήλωση του νοσοκομείου John Hopkins ότι δεν προβλέψαν τον ιό
https://tinyurl.com/JH-statement
RT Camp info
https://t.me/rtintl/714
Covid timeline
https://tinyurl.com/Cov-timeline
Επίσημο έγγραφο του W.H.O (Π.Ο.Υ) (στα αγγλικά)
https://tinyurl.com/POY-Mitsotakis
Το συμβάν 201 (στα αγγλικά)
https://tinyurl.com/the-201event
Συμβάν 201 - Το σενάριο (στα αγγλικά)
https://tinyurl.com/Event201-scenario
Ashley-Chang
https://tinyurl.com/Ashley-Chang
Μεταφραστής google:
https://tinyurl.com/G-tr-service
--- --- ---
Μουσικά credits
(με την σειρά που ακούστηκαν)
1) Dark 80s Horror Music - Intruder
by White Bat Audio
2) Retro Horror Synth Music - Mysterious Green Fluid
by White Bat Audio
3) Epic Powerful Orchestral Music - Lunar Soul
by Secession Studios
4) Free Dark Atmospheric Music - No Copyright - Darkness Awaits
by White Bat Audio
5) Most Powerful Building Orchestral Violin Battle and
Revenge Music - Vindication
by Secession Studios
***
ΥΓ: Παρακαλώ διαδώστε αυτό το βίντεο.
Ο μόνος τρόπος για να χαλάσουμε τα σχέδια των Νεοταξικών, είναι η
γνώση αυτού του σχεδίου. Μέχρι στιγμής πολλά από όσα γράφει το έγγραφο έχουν ήδη γίνει. Όταν όμως ο κόσμος δει τα υπόλοιπα μελλούμενα ίσως καταλάβει πως όλα αυτά είναι βάση σχεδίου και ξυπνήσει.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
How to download brighteon, bitchute, twitter, facebook videos. Use:
For twitter: http://twittervideodownloader.com/
For bitchute: https://www.tubeoffline.com/download-BitChute-videos.php
Generally: https://9xbuddy.org/
Keywords
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