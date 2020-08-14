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Full Show: Virologist Confirms: China Created COVID-19 In A Lab And Fauci And UN Are Involved In Cover Up
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37 views • August 14, 2020
Owen Shroyer has major special announcements on today’s War Room that feature a trifecta of special events coming up for the Infowars audience. Breaking news for today’s broadcast includes President Trump signing a peace deal with Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Kamala Harris being revealed as the real Democrat presidential nomination, and a virologist from China exposing the COVID creation and cover-up. Patrick Howley joins the broadcast with exclusive news that could destroy the Joe Biden campaign for President as it gets off the ground. President Trump has a live press conference where a Huffington Post correspondent calls President Trump a liar to his face on national tv, a total disgrace. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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