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Russia receives draft deal proposing neutral non-aligned Ukraine
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50 views • March 30, 2022
RT.
The Russian delegation has received a proposal from Ukraine that would see both parties making some concessions, and Russia has agreed in principle to de-escalate its military operation near Kiev.
Political commentator Anthony Webber joins RT to discuss the prospects of the proposed deal ending the conflict.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vyxyof-russia-receives-draft-deal-proposing-neutral-non-aligned-ukraine.html
The Russian delegation has received a proposal from Ukraine that would see both parties making some concessions, and Russia has agreed in principle to de-escalate its military operation near Kiev.
Political commentator Anthony Webber joins RT to discuss the prospects of the proposed deal ending the conflict.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vyxyof-russia-receives-draft-deal-proposing-neutral-non-aligned-ukraine.html
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