Trending: Ep54: Adolescence Drama Promotes Harms Bill, Ukraine Peace Talks & US Power Grid

On this morning's Trending, Gareth and Rich look at the trending stories of the day..
- New Netflix drama exploited by UK Government to attack speech online.
- Trump and Putin conveniently agree on Iranian threat.
- US to take control of Ukrainian energy infrastructure?
- Is the US power grid at the mercy of data centre energy usage?
