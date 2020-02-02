SECOND AMENDMENT

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CORRECTIONS: This is my first video, and I don't know how to edit it. I meant to say Continental Congress instead of Constitutional Convention, and I meant to say Declaration of Independence instead of Constitution.
Here are the quotes from Richard Henry Lee:
"Militias, when properly formed, are in fact the people themselves and include all men capable of bearing arms. [...] To preserve liberty it is essential that the whole body of the people always possess arms and be taught alike, especially when young, how to use them." - Richard Henry Lee