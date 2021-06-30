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BREAKING: HIGH FREQUENCY VAXED PEOPLE
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765 views • June 30, 2021
Eric, the firefighter paramedic is back with new startling research and videos.
Employer & School Disclosure Forms for Covid-19 Injections
https://home.solari.com/employer-school-disclosure-form-for-covid-19-injections/
If you still want to get the jab after watching this you are beyond help!
https://ugetube.com/watch/if-you-still-want-to-get-the-jab-after-watching-this-you-are-beyond-help_6Mn3OTgMyrDlYYx.html
Employer & School Disclosure Forms for Covid-19 Injections
https://home.solari.com/employer-school-disclosure-form-for-covid-19-injections/
If you still want to get the jab after watching this you are beyond help!
https://ugetube.com/watch/if-you-still-want-to-get-the-jab-after-watching-this-you-are-beyond-help_6Mn3OTgMyrDlYYx.html
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