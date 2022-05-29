© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
And We Know 5.27.2022 NRA timing coincidence SchwabRothschild connection #2000MulesMovie stops AZ! PRAY!
Follow
0
Share
Report
112 views • May 29, 2022
LT of And We Know.
We will cover the Texas shooter confusion…very interesting that the NRA had a convention right after the shooting… with President Trump as the speaker…hmmm, WEF craziness, the media flaming the fire of all things and more… just a quick update for everyone.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v16e42d-5.27.22-nra-timing-coincidence-schwabrothschild-connection-2000mulesmovie-s.html
We will cover the Texas shooter confusion…very interesting that the NRA had a convention right after the shooting… with President Trump as the speaker…hmmm, WEF craziness, the media flaming the fire of all things and more… just a quick update for everyone.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v16e42d-5.27.22-nra-timing-coincidence-schwabrothschild-connection-2000mulesmovie-s.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.